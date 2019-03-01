Delisting of Exchange Traded Funds issued by SpotR from Nasdaq Stockholm (25/19)

SpotR has applied for its exchange traded funds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded funds.

ISIN Short name LU0561878983 SPOTR OMXS30 LU0561879106 SPOTRBULL OMXS30 LU0561879361 SPOTRBEAR OMXS30

