01/03/2019 17:05:45

Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 42/19

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets introduces new strikes from 2019-03-04. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com

Attachment 1: New_Strikes_190304.xlsx
Attachment 2: New_Strikes_190304.pdf
