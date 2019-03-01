01/03/2019 17:10:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 1

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person

Richard Davidson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status

Director

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

SEDOL: 0006655

Nature of transaction

Purchase

Date Of Transaction

1 March 2019

Price (s)

1,260.055 pence

Volume(s)

5,000

Aggregated information

N/A

Place Of Transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

5 - Total holding following this notification

8,000

Contact

Michael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Date of Notification

1 March 2019

