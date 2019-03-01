Directorate Change on 10 May 2019

01/03/2019 09:09:00

Rightmove plc

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that Peter Williams, Senior Independent Director, has confirmed his intention to retire from the Board and will not be seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2019.

Jacqueline de Rojas will be appointed Senior Independent Director and Lorna Tilbian will be appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 10 May 2019.

Rightmove Chairman, Scott Forbes said:

"Peter has capably served as Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman for over five years. The Board greatly appreciates his valuable contributions to the Rightmove Board and its committees over that time.  I am grateful to have been the beneficiary of Peter’s insights and constructive advice throughout his five plus years.

Orderly succession within executive and non-executive ranks has been a consistent focus of the Rightmove Board and a proven competency. We are fortunate to have capable and experienced non-executive directors for succession upon Peter’s anticipated retirement at the 2019 AGM."

Separately, Rightmove plc has today issued its full year results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018. 

