Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Dolby Laboratories , Inc. (NYSE:DLB) hosted high school juniors from the Arts, Media & Entertainment Academy at Philip & Sala Burton Academic High School , part of the San Francisco Unified School District. The event, now in its fourth year, is led by Dolby Cares, the company's community relations program focused on inspiring the next generation of innovators in science, technology, engineering, art, and math, as well as addressing communities' most critical needs. Through Dolby’s ongoing multiyear education partnership, Dolby employee volunteers also work with Burton instructors throughout the school year to develop curriculum that aligns with today’s industry standards and teach students real-life applications of industry technologies.

