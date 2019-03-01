Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
|Series C
|0.286125
| March 29, 2019
| March 15, 2019
|Series D
|0.29311
| March 28, 2019
|Series E
|0.18188
| March 29, 2019
|Series F
|0.23344
| March 28, 2019
|Series G
|0.207375
| March 29, 2019
|Series H
|0.25755
| March 28, 2019
|Series I
|0.23175
| March 29, 2019
|Series J
|0.27503
| March 28, 2019
|Series K
|0.291938
| March 29, 2019
|Series M
|0.296875
| March 29, 2019
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 29, 2019 to June 27, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
|Series D
| 1.20470
|4.83202
|0.30117
|Series F
| 0.95787
|3.84202
|0.23947
|Series H
| 1.05760
|4.24202
|0.26440
|Series J
| 1.12990
|4.53202
|0.28248
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941
