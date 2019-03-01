01/03/2019 22:02:00

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares

Dividend (C$)

Payment Date

Record Date

Series C0.286125 March 29, 2019 March 15, 2019
Series D0.29311 March 28, 2019
Series E0.18188 March 29, 2019
Series F0.23344 March 28, 2019
Series G0.207375 March 29, 2019
Series H0.25755 March 28, 2019
Series I0.23175 March 29, 2019
Series J0.27503 March 28, 2019
Series K0.291938 March 29, 2019
Series M0.296875 March 29, 2019

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 29, 2019 to June 27, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares

Rate (%)

Annualized Rate (%)

Dividend (C$)

Series D 1.204704.832020.30117
Series F 0.957873.842020.23947
Series H 1.057604.242020.26440
Series J 1.129904.532020.28248

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

FX20170907-Fairfax2.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
19
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
10:58
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
2
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
3
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
4
Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $70,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
5
Brookfield Renewable Completes Annual Filings

Latest news

22:13
Verizon acquires ProtectWise, Inc., expanding network detection and response services for business customers
22:02
Avtec Demonstrates Successful Wireline Integration with Motorola’s Project 25 Trunked Radio System: Open Standards Allow LMR Subscribers to Effectively Orchestrate Their Missions
22:02
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
22:00
Oil States to Participate in the Raymond James Investor Conference
22:00
Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
21:51
Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
21:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation - ETRN

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 22:37:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-01 23:37:22 - 2019-03-01 22:37:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY