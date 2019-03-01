01/03/2019 18:15:14

First Midwest Names Doug Rose as New Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) today announced it has named Doug Rose as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Rose will be responsible for leading the company’s human resources (HR) function, including talent management and acquisition, colleague engagement, organizational development, total rewards and diversity and inclusion, to ensure that First Midwest’s human capital agenda supports its business objectives.

Rose has more than 27 years of experience in human resources, strategy and consulting. Prior to joining First Midwest, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Discover Financial Services, where he was also a member of the company’s Executive Committee. He has also held senior HR leadership positions at United Airlines and Capital One.

“As a relationship-based business, our colleagues are critical to our success,” said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Midwest. “Doug has an impressive track record of leading complex organizations, building high-performing teams and delivering transformational change that support and enhance business strategies. We are thrilled to welcome him to First Midwest and to our executive leadership team.”

Doug is a board member of the Camping and Education Foundation and CentroNía. He has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly-traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $15 billion in assets and approximately $11 billion in assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, private banking and trust products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

