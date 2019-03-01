Fund Food Group Oyj receives observation status (125/19)

On March 1, 2019, Fund Food Group Oyj published a press release with information on the company’s financial situation.

The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer’s instruments can be given observation status if any circumstances exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer’s financial situation or the pricing of the instruments.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by Fund Food Group Oyj (FFG001, ISIN code SE0007186150, trading code FFG001) will be given observation status.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Gustav Liljekvist, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB