01/03/2019 02:00:51

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verso Corporation Investors (VRS)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) investors concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Verso stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Garth Spencer, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 530, New York, NY 10169 at 212-682-5340 or at gspencer@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

Garth Spencer, 212-682-5340

gspencer@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
29 Oct - 
Sanchez Energy Announces Management Changes and Board A..
25 Oct - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Allscripts Heal..
27 Jul - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for ICU Medical, A...
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:00 VRS
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verso Corporation Investors (VRS)
29 Oct VRS
Sanchez Energy Announces Management Changes and Board Additions
25 Oct MDRX
Report: Developing Opportunities within Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Jones Lang LaSalle, VOXX International, Wolverine World Wide, Verso, and Zoe's Kitchen — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
27 Jul LLY
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for ICU Medical, A. Schulman, Verso, Eli Lilly, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Intuit — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update
2
Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2018 RESULTS AND 2019 OUTLOOK
3
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Fourth Quarter 2018
4
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
5
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Related stock quotes

Verso Corporation 19.65 -18.7% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:04
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
02:56
Applied Optoelectronics Announces Pricing of $70,000,000 of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
02:42
Brookfield Renewable Completes Annual Filings
02:24
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
02:17
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
02:13
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
02:10
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
02:09
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
02:08
CannaPharmaRx Announces the Acquisition of a Minority Interest in GN Ventures, a Canadian Cannabis Producer, and the Appointment of Dominic Colvin as CEO and Chairman of the Board

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 04:28:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-01 05:28:02 - 2019-03-01 04:28:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY