01/03/2019 06:31:41

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: 2018 FINANCIAL FIGURES

 GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: 2018 FINANCIAL FIGURES

            Net loss for the Group of €13.6m in 2018, of which €2.9m in amortisation of the demo plant

             

            Cash position of €10.3m at 31 December 2018

             

Evry (France), 1 March 2019 -

Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) released its 2018 financial statements, audited, certified and approved by the Board of Directors Meeting held yesterday[1]. These yearly figures report a net loss of €13.6m for the 2018 financial year, a slight improvement over 2017, and a cash position of €10.3m as at 31 December 2018.

Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, explained: "For the first time in the Group's history, the net loss is slightly improved over the previous year. This trend will continue in 2019, and points to profitability within four years. The hardest part is behind us, particularly in terms of capital expenditures. Now, the Group's number one objective is the emerging of its first commercial plant, IBN-One, a joint-venture with Cristal Union."

Marc Delcourt, Chief Executive Officer of Global Bioenergies, added, "Significant progresses have been made in the performances of the Isobutene process and its scaling-up. Along with this technology push, there is a very clear market pull: for regulatory reasons, the cosmetics industry is facing the progressive phase-out of volatile silicones, for which isobutene derivatives are substitutes. Several letters of intent have been received from major players in the cosmetics industry, representing up to 10,000 tons of product annually, with a guideline price of €4 to €10/kg.

Beyond the cosmetics market, the Isobutene process has the potential to shift the lines of the energy and environmental transition, which is now clearly one of the primary concerns of today's societies. Western consumption patterns cannot be generalised to a human population of 10 billion individuals, and we all know that radical changes will happen. Letters of intent totalling up to 55,000 tons per year of renewable gasoline and jet fuel have already been received from industrial leaders in these energy markets, the equivalent of more than 1% of French fuels, and in excess of the maximum capacity of the future first plant."

 

  • Group Profit and Loss Statement as of 31 December 2018

 

      

€ thousands

 from 01/01/18 from 01/01/17 from 01/01/16
  to 31/12/18 to 31/12/17 to 31/12/16
       
       
Operating income 2,412 2,369 3,292
Operating expenses 18,088 18,002 15,216

Average headcount (Group)

69.3

66.4

61.3

       
Operating profit (loss) -15,676 -15,634 -11,924
       

EBITDA

-12,059

-12,664

-10,723

       
Financial profit (loss) -570 -708 -530
Exceptional profit (loss) 64 89 -50
       
Income tax -2,546 -1,999 -1,896
       

Net profit (loss)

-13,637

-14,253

-10,607

The net loss was €13.6m, to be compared to €14.3m last year. The EBITDA also improved, from

-€12.7m in 2017 to -€12.1m in 2018.

Operating expenses were severely impacted by amortisation expenses and particularly those corresponding to the Leuna demo plant, initiated on 1 April 2017, for a period of 4 years; 2018 was the first full year and the Group's amortisation expenses (€3.6m) alone represented 20% of total operating expenses, without however having any impact on cash flow.

Operating revenues are made up of European subsidies related to diversification projects for resources usable in the Isobutene process, and revenues from partnerships with the car manufacturer Audi after the achievement of a number of new technical milestones.

  • The Group's Balance Sheet on 31 December 2018

Assets (€ thousands)

31/12/18

31/12/17

31/12/16

 

Liabilities (€ thousands)

31/12/18

31/12/17

31/12/16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets 1,228 1,267 69   Capital 254 224 168
Assets 7,778 11,075 12,182   Share premium 74,207 67,867 49,409
Financial assets 1,061 365 146   Retained earnings -54,926 -40,673 -30,066
   

 

 

   Profit (loss) -13,637 -14,253 -10,607
   

 

 

   Equipment subsidies 383 553 391
   

 

 

    

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

10,067

12,707

12,397

  

EQUITY

6,280

13,718

9,295

   

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

   

 

 

  

PROVISIONS

66

57

42

   

 

 

          
Inventories - Receivables - Prepayments 4,614 4,504 5,074   Conditional advances and loans 9,356 10,213 11,483
Cash and equivalents 10,756 13,639 8,066   Trade payables and related accounts 3,356 4,622 4,120
   

 

 

   Other payables & deferred income 6,379 2,240 597
 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

15,370

18,143

13,140

  

PAYABLES & DEFERRED INCOME

19,090

17,075

16,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

25,436

30,850

25,537

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

25,436

30,850

25,537

The balance sheet reflects a certain number of changes from 2017 to 2018, particularly due to the granting of European subsidies given during the year:

- deferred income has significantly increased due to the receipt of pre-payments, with about half of the subsidies coming under pre-financing at the launch of the projects;

- we logged €0.7m in surety bonds on financial assets;

- cash is at €10.3m as at 1st January, 2019, compared to €13.3m a year earlier.

Tangible Assets slipped by €3.3m due to physical investments limited to only €0.3m in 2018, while depreciation was booked at €3.6m, including €2.9m alone for the Leuna Demo plant.

Although the Group had otherwise received a new repayable advance of €1.1m as part of the ISOPROD project financed by the ADEME; reimbursements of loans and repayable advances for €2m made it possible to reduce this debt heading.

CASH FLOW (€ thousands)

2018

2017

2016

 

 

 

 

Operating cash-flow

-7,418

 -9,066

-9,279

  Net profit (loss) -13,637 -14,253 -10,607
  Amortisation (+) 3,457 2,857 1,213
 Change in Working Capital Requirement 2,762 2,330 115
       

Investing cash-flow

-974

-2,022

-6,120

Financing cash-flow

5,259

16,143

12,676

       

Cash as at 31 December 2018 was €10.3m The cash-flow chart shows a significant reduction in cash flow relating to operating activities (-€9.3m in 2015, -€9.1m in 2017 and -€7.4m in 2018).

Moreover, it illustrates the net reduction in physical investments: €6.1m in 2016, €2m in 2017 and €1m in 2018 (including €0.7m of financial assets).

Cash flow pertaining to funding business activity was dominated by a capital increase of €6.2m in September.

  • 2018 Highlights and Recent Events

Validation of the principal market applications for isobutene

Product batches at Leuna were used to test market applications in very diverse fields, such as automotive fuels, cosmetics, materials, aviation fuels and even household gas. These tests were conducted in collaboration with key industrial players, such as Audi, Butagaz, or Clariant, with which Global Bioenergies has established partnerships. The appeal of these different markets materialised at the end of the year with the receipt of intentions to buy exceeding the production capacity of the first plant (IBN-One), a significant portion of which concerns high value-added markets (cosmetics and special fuels).

Measuring the related ecological benefits

The ecological benefits of Global Bioenergies processes can be measured on two scales: globally through a reduction in CO2 emissions, and then on a local and specifically urban scale through a reduction in fine particle emissions from petrol engines. In the case of ETBE, a well-known petrol additive produced from isobutene and ethanol, measurements indicate that savings in CO2 emissions should reach 70% with IBN-One. Validation of the reduction in emission levels of fine particles was also obtained: incorporation of isobutene derivatives in traditional petrol would reduce emissions more than proportionately.

Support from French and European public authorities

The Global Bioenergies Group as of now counts 5 projects that have received European subsidies, 4 of which having been granted during the first half-year of 2018, providing the Company with a total of more than 12 million euros. It continues to benefit from the support of the French government through the Investissements d'Avenir program (1.1 million euros received during the first half-year after reaching a key milestone). On top of that, the derivatives of renewable isobutene were officially added to the list of biofuels eligible for tax incentive schemes.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is the only company in the world to have developed a conversion process for renewable resources (residual sugars, agricultural and forestry waste) into isobutene, one of the petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into ingredients for cosmetics, petrol, kerosene, plastics and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, conducts trials on its demo plant in Germany and is preparing the first full-sized plant in a Joint-Venture with Cristal Union. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Stay informed! Subscribe to our newsfeed on

www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on Twitter:

@GlobalBioenergi

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Samuel Dubruque

CFO

Phone : 01 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com

[1]

The annual financial report will be included in the Registration Document to be filed with the AMF right after this publication of annual result.

Attachment

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lantronix Announces CEO Transition

Latest news

06:31
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: 2018 FINANCIAL FIGURES
06:10
Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of Lonza Water Care Business
06:02
BONDUELLE - First Half Year 2018-2019 Financial results: resilience of business activity and profitability in a difficult environment
06:01
OISTE.ORG to address the 40th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
Hua Medicine completes patient enrollment for Phase III monotherapy trial of dorzagliatin
05:55
Bombardier Announces a Cash Tender Offer for up to US$975,000,000 Aggregate Purchase Price of 6⅛% Senior Notes due 2021 and 8.750% Senior Notes due 2021
04:53
Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027
03:04
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 07:10:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-01 08:10:15 - 2019-03-01 07:10:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY