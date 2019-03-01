Holding(s) in Company

01/03/2019 15:46:00

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameBrewin Dolphin Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

28th February 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

01/03/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached9.9982%N/A9.9982%184,736,712
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

10.2221%N/A10.2221%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ORD GBP0.05

GB0007816068

N/A18,470,416N/A9.9982%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

18,470,4169.9982%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c GROSS2.3429%2.3429%
Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c NOM3.0681%3.0681%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited A/c JPAL0.1025%0.1025%
Indirect – BDS Nominee Limited A/c ISA2.6882%2.6882%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c CHARITY0.6351%0.6351%
Indirect – Brewin Nominees Limited A/c OFFBOND1.1614%1.1614%
TOTAL9.9982%

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

xvi

Figures based on shares in issue of 184,736,712 following announcement 28/02/19.

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.  

 

   

Place of completion

Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Date of completion

1st March 2019

