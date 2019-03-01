Incorrect delisting of mini future issued by Nordea Bank ABP (68/19)

Yesterday, on February 28, 2019, the following instrument was incorrectly delisted.
ISIN
Short Name
Long Name
SE0012314524
MINISOLJANON179
MINI S OLJA NORDNET 179
The delisting of the instrument was caused by a manual error by Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The trading will be resumed on Monday, March 4, 2019, according to ordinary trading scheme.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Tobias Ställborn, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB