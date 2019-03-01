Infiniti Reports February 2019 U.S. Sales

|
2019
2018
% Change
February Sales
|10,607
|12,820
|-17.3
CYTD Sales
|20,909
|23,455
|-10.9
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,607 vehicles in February.
The QX80 full-size sport utility, up 17 percent, and the QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 6 percent, had their best February ever. Overall, deliveries of INFINITI’s crossover and sport utility vehicles increased 2 percent for the month and 5 percent for the year.
|
Feb
Feb
Monthly
CYTD
CYTD
CYTD
|
2019
2018
% chg
2019
2018
% chg
|
|
INFINITI Total
10,607
12,820
-17.3
20,909
23,455
-10.9
|Q50
|2,230
|
|3,904
|
|-42.9
|
|4,479
|
|6,616
|
|-32.3
|Q60
|327
|
|855
|
|-61.8
|
|733
|
|1,467
|
|-50.0
|Q70
|269
|
|450
|
|-40.2
|
|504
|
|836
|
|-39.7
|QX30
|574
|
|775
|
|-25.9
|
|1,029
|
|1,588
|
|-35.2
|QX50
|1,122
|
|1,120
|
|0.2
|
|1,944
|
|2,171
|
|-10.5
|QX60
|4,117
|
|3,880
|
|6.1
|
|8,305
|
|6,909
|
|20.2
|QX70
|0
|
|147
|
|-100.0
|
|4
|
|349
|
|-98.9
|QX80
|1,968
|
|1,689
|
|16.5
|
|3,911
|
|3,519
|
|11.1
Car
2,826
5,209
-45.7
5,716
8,919
-35.9
CUV/SUV
7,781
7,611
2.2
15,193
14,536
4.5
About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.
Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
Contact
Alexandra Amelang
Manager, INFINITI USA Communications
615-725-1455
Alexandra.Amelang@INFINITI.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c8972c8-2596-4a70-b79f-f39fe229adde
InfinitiUSA.jpg