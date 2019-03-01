Infiniti Reports February 2019 U.S. Sales

2019 2018 % Change February Sales 10,607 12,820 -17.3 CYTD Sales 20,909 23,455 -10.9

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,607 vehicles in February.

The QX80 full-size sport utility, up 17 percent, and the QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 6 percent, had their best February ever. Overall, deliveries of INFINITI’s crossover and sport utility vehicles increased 2 percent for the month and 5 percent for the year.

Feb Feb Monthly CYTD CYTD CYTD 2019 2018 % chg 2019 2018 % chg INFINITI Total 10,607 12,820 -17.3 20,909 23,455 -10.9 Q50 2,230 3,904 -42.9 4,479 6,616 -32.3 Q60 327 855 -61.8 733 1,467 -50.0 Q70 269 450 -40.2 504 836 -39.7 QX30 574 775 -25.9 1,029 1,588 -35.2 QX50 1,122 1,120 0.2 1,944 2,171 -10.5 QX60 4,117 3,880 6.1 8,305 6,909 20.2 QX70 0 147 -100.0 4 349 -98.9 QX80 1,968 1,689 16.5 3,911 3,519 11.1 Car 2,826 5,209 -45.7 5,716 8,919 -35.9 CUV/SUV 7,781 7,611 2.2 15,193 14,536 4.5

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

