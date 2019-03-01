01/03/2019 17:16:17

Infiniti Reports February 2019 U.S. Sales

 

2019

2018

% Change

February  Sales

10,60712,820-17.3

CYTD Sales

20,90923,455-10.9

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINITI today reported U.S. sales of 10,607 vehicles in February.

The QX80 full-size sport utility, up 17 percent, and the QX60 seven-passenger crossover, up 6 percent, had their best February ever. Overall, deliveries of INFINITI’s crossover and sport utility vehicles increased 2 percent for the month and 5 percent for the year.

 

Feb

 

Feb

 

Monthly

 

CYTD

 

CYTD

 

CYTD

 

2019

 

2018

 

% chg

 

2019

 

2018

 

% chg

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INFINITI Total

10,607

 

12,820

 

-17.3

 

20,909

 

23,455

 

-10.9

Q502,230 3,904 -42.9 4,479 6,616 -32.3
Q60327 855 -61.8 733 1,467 -50.0
Q70269 450 -40.2 504 836 -39.7
QX30574 775 -25.9 1,029 1,588 -35.2
QX501,122 1,120 0.2 1,944 2,171 -10.5
QX604,117 3,880 6.1 8,305 6,909 20.2
QX700 147 -100.0 4 349 -98.9
QX801,968 1,689 16.5 3,911 3,519 11.1

Car

2,826

 

5,209

 

-45.7

 

5,716

 

8,919

 

-35.9

CUV/SUV

7,781

 

7,611

 

2.2

 

15,193

 

14,536

 

4.5

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of luxury automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and China.  INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its industry-leading client services, having received the top overall ranking in the 2018 JD Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction Index and AMCI's Most Trusted Brand in the luxury segment, as well as its world's first driver assistance technologies and daring designs. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

Find more information about INFINITI, its industry leading technologies and the all-new 2019 QX50 midsize luxury crossover at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact

Alexandra Amelang

Manager, INFINITI USA Communications

615-725-1455

Alexandra.Amelang@INFINITI.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c8972c8-2596-4a70-b79f-f39fe229adde

InfinitiUSA.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
19
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
10:58
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
2
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Latest news

17:37
Crawford® to Present During 23rd Annual Insurance Industry Conference
17:33
PCS Edventures!, Inc. Provides OTC Reporting Update Achieves “Current Information” Status
17:33
Transaction in Own Shares
17:32
Neuman + Associates Joins Focus Firm NKSFB
17:28
Transaction in Own Shares
17:26
MRI Interventions to Host Meetings at Roth Capital Conference on March 18
17:20
ReversingLabs Ups Ante in the Fight to Detect Advanced Malware
17:19
Transaction in Own Shares
17:16
Infiniti Reports February 2019 U.S. Sales

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 17:53:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-01 18:53:48 - 2019-03-01 17:53:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY