01/03/2019 18:34:07

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Amarin Corporation plc (“Amarin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 24, 2018 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 23, 2019. 

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Amarin touted the results of its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa, the Company’s cardiovascular disease drug candidate, while knowing the results were not as positive as it was representing them to be. The placebo given to the control portion of the trial may have led to an increased rate of cardiovascular events for those patients. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Amarin, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

