01/03/2019 18:26:57

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AVEO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AVEO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 4, 2016 and January 31, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The 2013 TIVO-3 trial for AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, was not adequately designed to address concerns about survivability. The drug did not have sufficient survival data to gain FDA approval after its initial rejection. The lack of survival data put the Company at risk for additional FDA approval delays. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AVEO, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Related content
17:00 - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
28 Feb - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
27 Feb - 
AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldens..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:26 AVEO
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00 AVEO
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AVEO, STMP and DPLO
28 Feb AVEO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, PRGO, AVEO and CVS
27 Feb AVEO
AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, In
27 Feb AVEO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MU, AVEO, DPLO and AMRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb AVEO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, GSM, SVXY and AVEO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb AVEO
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AVEO, MHLD, KHC and AMRN
27 Feb AVEO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) and Encourages AVEO Investors to Contact the Firm
26 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AVEO, GE, MHLD and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb AVEO
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – AVEO

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Related stock quotes

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc 0.5560 3.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

19:10
ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
19:09
Are You Considering Cosmetic Foot and Ankle Surgery?
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 30, 2019 – SYNH
18:59
CCA Graduate Wins Statewide Competition for Best Creative Business Plan
18:44
Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Public Offering for Precision Therapeutics Inc.
18:42
Philadelphia Foundation Celebrates Centennial Year and Launches Second Century of Service to Greater Philadelphia
18:39
March is Kidney Month: American Kidney Fund Spotlights Kidney Disease and Kidney Health with Kidney Quiz, Free Screenings and Advocacy for Living Kidney Donation
18:34
CPS Technologies Corporation to Exhibit at iMAPS Device Packaging and the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition
18:34
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 19:28:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-01 20:28:53 - 2019-03-01 19:28:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY