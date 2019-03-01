01/03/2019 12:34:45

IT – INET Nordic – Introduction of filtered TotalView-ITCH Multicast and GLIMPSE services in INET Production and INET Test

Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic introduced two new ITCH multicast services: Equities only and Warrants only in INET Production, in addition to the existing Equities and Warrants feed, in May 2018, for co-located clients with 10G Ultra exchange connections in the Vasby data center.

Nasdaq has extended the multicast services offering in INET Production, introducing the filtered INET Nordic TotalView-ITCH Equities only multicast feed and corresponding GLIMPSE ports for all clients regardless if connected to Nasdaq Nordic from a remote facility via a connectivity provider, Nasdaq PoPs (NODE) in London and Frankfurt or co-located clients with 1G exchange connections in the Vasby data center.

The TotalView-ITCH Warrants only feed is available for co-located clients with 10G Ultra exchange connections only.

In addition, the filtered INET Nordic TotalView-ITCH Equities only and INET Nordic TotalView-ITCH Warrants only feeds, including corresponding GLIMPSE snapshot ports, are now available in the INET Nordic Test (NTF) environment.

 

INET Production

INET Test NTF

INET ITCH Multicast Services

10G Colo

1G Colo

NODE

Extranet

1G Colo, NODE, Extranet

Equities & Warrants

X

X

X

X

X

Equities only

X

X

X

X

X

Warrants only

X

-

-

-

X

Connectivity Details – IP addresses and port numbers   

Latest Connectivity Guidelines for INET Production and INET Test (NTF) are available at the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information website, under INET Nordic – Connectivity Details.

Time schedule

  • INET Test (NTF) – Available

  • INET Production – Available

How to order

TotalView-ITCH Multicast services can be ordered via Nasdaq Global Data Operations.

GLIMPSE ports can be ordered via Nasdaq Member Portal, or via Nasdaq Global Data Operations.

 

Questions and feedback

For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact:

Richard Gaudy

Head of Sales, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6103

richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com

Per Wettergren

Head of Business Development, Europe

Trade Management Services

+46 8 405 6382

per.wettergren@nasdaq.com

 

Support

For technical questions, please contact:

Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations

Tel: +46 8 405 6410

E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com

For market data related questions, please contact:

Nasdaq Global Information Services

E-mail: DataProducts@nasdaq.com

 

Best regards,

Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Vilnius are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

 

