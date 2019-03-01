JetBlack Corp (OTC: JTBK) Discusses Oregon OLCC Marijuana Licenses and Shareholder Communication Channels

PORTLAND, Ore., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- JetBlack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) (“the company”) has announced that they will be using Twitter as its main communication channel to distribute material news to shareholders. The company will continue to use press release services and newswires but the official company Twitter account will be its main communication channel to distribute material news.

The company is in the process of acquiring marijuana licenses and searching for quality financing partners. “The company has amazing potential, projects and management. The one ingredient holding us back is capital. Most of the capital offered to us, would have a negative effect on shareholder value in my opinion. We will continue to grind away and seek financing terms that are agreeable to us,” explained Daniel A. Goldin. Mr. Goldin went on to explain, “We can not guarantee success at raising the capital needed.”

About:

JetBlack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) through its family of subsidiaries operates in the emerging Cannabis Industry. The company is in the process of transferring ownership and locations for one Tier 1 Marijuana Producers License with OLCC. The company is anticipated to begin the transfer of ownership and location of a second Tier 1 Marijuana Producers License. The company has various other licenses applied for that are in various stages. The company has lease agreements for two locations suitable for Marijuana Cultivation and Processing.

The company has decided to not proceed with the Reg 1-A filing for various reasons. The company is looking for non-dilutive financing and can not guarantee success at raising capital for the above projects. More information including pictures of our locations can be found at our website www.jetblackcorp.com

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include market risks associated with our business, the inability to raise enough capital to complete our business, economic conditions and increasing competition. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

JetBlack IR Department

Emilia S. Olvera

(888) 611-5825

IR@JETBLACKCORP.COM