Leading Captioned Telephone Service Provider Supports the 2019 HLAA Walk4Hearing as Capital Sponsor

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearing loss is a critical issue. One in three Americans over age 60 experiences hearing loss. Nearly half of people age 75 to 85 are affected by hearing loss. Individuals with untreated hearing loss are twice as likely to be depressed. Currently, 48 million Americans report some degree of hearing loss.

To increase awareness about hearing loss and its impact, the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) will be hosting its annual Walk4Hearing in 20 cities throughout the country in 2019. Salt Lake City-based CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service, is proud to be the capital sponsor of the Walk4Hearing, which will raise funds for crucial programs and services for those affected by hearing loss. Bruce Peterson, CaptionCall vice president of government and community relations, is the honorary Walk4Hearing chair.

“CaptionCall is committed to supporting HLAA in their mission to help us all live better with hearing loss,” notes Peterson. “The Walk4Hearing reminds us to take actions that improve our hearing health and the way we communicate.”

The Salt Lake City Walk—a new addition to the 2019 Walk4Hearing program—will be held on Saturday, May 18, at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park, located in Lehi. Registration for the 5K (3.1 miles) event will open at 11 a.m., with the Walk beginning at noon.

“The Walk4Hearing lets others with hearing loss know they are not alone. It is a great opportunity to renew old friendships and establish new ones,” notes Ann Rancourt, HLAA national Walk4Hearing manager. “We are very pleased to have CaptionCall, a strong advocate for those with hearing loss, as the capital sponsor of the Walk4Hearing.”

For more information about the Walk4Hearing, visit walk4hearing.org . To become involved with this year’s Walk in Salt Lake City, send an email to Ann Rancourt at arancourt@hearingloss.org or to Heide Kraus, CaptionCall events manager, at walk4hearing@captioncall.com .

About CaptionCall

CaptionCall is a revolutionary telephone and service for anyone who has difficulty using the phone without captions. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses voice recognition technology and a transcription service to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen. In addition, CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

Professional certification of hearing loss that necessitates a need for captions to use the telephone effectively is required for patients to receive the CaptionCall captioning service and phone at no cost. CaptionCall is a service that uses a human captioning agent and advanced voice recognition technology to generate captions of what the user’s callers say. The CaptionCall phone, combined with the free service and friendly customer support, enables people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations – and more from life.

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), founded in 1979, opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual conventions , produces Walk4Hearing events in cities throughout the country, publishes the bimonthly magazine, Hearing Life , advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss, and has an extensive network of chapters and state organizations . The HLAA national headquarters is located at 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814. Phone 301.657.2248 or visit hearingloss.org .

Press Contact:

CaptionCall

Ann Bardsley

Public Relations Director

801-287-9400

abardsley@sorenson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d06f9fbc-1923-41c1-a221-f400225b3dc9