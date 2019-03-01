01/03/2019 01:26:50

LeanLife launches new Investor Presentation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (the “Company”) a Company focused on plant-based food products, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new presentation for its existing shareholders and potential investors.

The presentation provides updated information about LeanLife, including the Company’s recent signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for testing and production of its products with a local Canadian nutraceutical manufacturing company.  It also includes forward-looking financial projections based on this LOI and further information about recent changes to the company, its products, and its intended market.

The presentation can be viewed on the LeanLife website at:

           

https://www.LeanLifeHealth.com/presentations/

The Company also announces that the final number of units for the Company’s oversubscribed private placement as announced on February 8, 2019 is 25,570,000 (amended from 25,370,000) for a new aggregate total of $1,278,500. As well, 25,000 shares are being issued pursuant to an agreement with a consultant.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are shelf-stable extractions from flax seed, a plentiful plant-based source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as a fortified food ingredient.

The products can be used as food additives or as nutraceuticals and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market.

LeanLife Health’s industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market reached USD $33 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach upwards of USD $57 Billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement.  Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

