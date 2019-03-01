Lifeway Foods Begins Shipping New Vegan Probiotic Drink, Plantiful

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc . (Nasdaq:LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic products announced today it will enter the growing 11 billion-dollar plant-based beverage category* with its newest offering, Plantiful . Available in both adult and kids’ lines, Plantiful is a vegan beverage that comes in a variety of exciting flavors, each providing more protein and probiotics than other non-dairy beverages in the category. The base is cultured non-GMO pea protein, and the products contain no dairy, gluten or soy and are made with organic ingredients.

“After spending the past year perfecting Plantiful, we’re so excited to share this innovative new probiotic, protein-packed blend with the world,” said Lifeway Foods CEO, Julie Smolyansky. “With the heritage we’ve built on bringing kefir to America, we felt it was important to deliver a category-defining new fermented drink that gives consumers what they are looking for in a plant-based beverage. Plantiful is the solution to the lack of quality probiotic products in the dairy alternatives section. We know our customers will love it, and we’re looking forward to introducing Lifeway to a whole new audience.”

Shipping this month, Plantiful will be available in 8oz single-serve and 24oz bottles that contain 10 grams of protein and 10 vegan strains of probiotics, providing both functional nutrition and microbiome support. The kid-friendly Plantiful pouches coming this spring are a complementary follow-up to the successful ProBugs line of kefir products that have introduced new generations of Lifeway fans to the brand. Plantiful Kids comes in a convenient, squeezable pouch with a no-spill spout and features the same substantial nutrition and probiotics as the adult line. Both lines will be available nationwide at select natural grocery and retail stores.

This official launch from Lifeway Foods comes at a time when consumer demand for plant-based products is on the rise. It’s anticipated that dairy alternatives will come to represent 40% of the total dairy and dairy alternatives market by 2021.** Interest in personalized healthcare and diets specifically-tailored to individual needs continues to be a trend in 2019. However, as consumers explore allergen-free products and experiment with ingredient sensitivities, they are still looking for functional beverage options that provide benefits similar to dairy products – 42% consider protein a key attribute.***

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across North America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “expect,” “vision,” “will,” “predict,” “grow,” and “trend.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, https://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

