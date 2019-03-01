Listing of Treasury bills on STO Retail Bonds (128/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from March 6, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.

Trading code SSV_1909_RTL Expiration date 2019-09-18 Last trading date 2019-09-16 ISIN SE0012351450 Short name SSV 1909 RTL

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB