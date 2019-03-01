01/03/2019 18:39:47

March is Kidney Month: American Kidney Fund Spotlights Kidney Disease and Kidney Health with Kidney Quiz, Free Screenings and Advocacy for Living Kidney Donation

Rockville, Md., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because the vast majority of the 30 million Americans with kidney disease do not know they have it, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is focusing attention on this silent killer during March, Kidney Month, with a range of initiatives designed to empower people with the knowledge they need to fight the disease. AKF’s Kidney Month landing page, KidneyFund.org/kidneymonth, offers quick facts and ways to get involved during March.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is an often-preventable condition that can go undetected until it becomes life-threatening. As the leading nonprofit working on behalf of Americans with kidney disease, AKF has planned Kidney Month activities to inform and inspire at-risk individuals, policy makers and the public about kidney disease and living kidney donation.

Free kidney health screenings: AKF runs the nation’s largest free kidney health screening program, Know Your Kidneys™, which reaches thousands of at-risk individuals each year. In March, AKF plans to conduct 16 days of screenings at eight events in six cities: Southern Women’s Shows in Memphis, Tennessee (March 1-3); Nashville (March 7-10); and Richmond, Virginia (March 22-24); the B’More Healthy Expo in Baltimore (March 16); the SGRho Regional Conference in Montgomery, Alabama (March 29-30); and in Washington, D.C., the AmerHealth Caritas Nutrition Wellness Day (March 16), Children’s National Medical Center Health Fair (March 19) and Hoop for All Foundation Flag Football Tournament (March 23). In addition to the D.C. kidney health screening events, AKF will host a Kidney Month presentation at the Washington Senior Wellness Center (March 19). Through Know Your Kidneys™, AKF helps people understand their risk for CKD and the importance of early detection to slow down or prevent its progression to kidney failure. 

Kidney Quiz: Because what you don’t know about kidney disease can hurt you, AKF developed a quiz that helps people understand the important role the kidneys play in their overall health. Both correct and incorrect answers receive additional important information about kidney disease.

Free webinar for patients and caregivers: AKF's March free monthly webinar will focus on nephrotic syndrome and FSGS, two related conditions that can cause kidney failure, along with their treatments. The webinar speaker will be Dr. Kirk Campbell, an associate professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. The webinar is made possible by an educational grant from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Advocacy for living kidney donation: AKF is working in numerous states to help pass legislation that would protect living organ donors from discrimination by life, disability and long-term care insurers, and that would provide job-protected leave for donors to recover from their surgery. On March 14, World Kidney Day, AKF Ambassadors will participate in a press conference in Springfield, Illinois, alongside other advocacy groups in support of that state’s living donor protection legislation. With the recent introduction of the Living Donor Protection Act of 2019 in Congress, which would make these protections law across the nation, AKF is urging people to write to their elected representatives in Washington to ask them to support this bill.

Social media campaign: Throughout the month, AKF’s social media channels—Facebook, Twitter and Instagram—will feature kidney facts in an engaging, shareable graphic format.

“Even though it affects 30 million Americans, kidney disease is poorly understood,” said LaVarne Burton, president and CEO of the American Kidney Fund. “We want people with kidney disease to be informed and we want to help those at risk for the disease learn the risk factors, get screened and work towards preventing this disease from taking control of their life.”

About the American Kidney Fund

As the nation’s leading independent nonprofit working on behalf of the 30 million Americans with kidney disease, the American Kidney Fund is dedicated to ensuring that every kidney patient has access to health care, and that every person at risk for kidney disease is empowered to prevent it. AKF provides a complete spectrum of programs and services: prevention outreach, top-rated health educational resources, and direct financial assistance enabling the nation’s low-income dialysis and transplant patients to access lifesaving medical care, including dialysis and transplantation. AKF holds the highest ratings from the nation’s charity watchdog groups, including Charity Navigator, which includes AKF on its “top 10” list of nonprofits with the longest track records of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, and GuideStar, which has awarded AKF its Platinum Seal of Transparency.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.  

Attachment

Alice Andors

American Kidney Fund

240-292-7053

aandors@kidneyfund.org

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
19
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
10:58
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Latest news

19:10
ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
19:09
Are You Considering Cosmetic Foot and Ankle Surgery?
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Syneos Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 30, 2019 – SYNH
18:59
CCA Graduate Wins Statewide Competition for Best Creative Business Plan
18:44
Dawson James Securities Announces the Closing of Public Offering for Precision Therapeutics Inc.
18:42
Philadelphia Foundation Celebrates Centennial Year and Launches Second Century of Service to Greater Philadelphia
18:39
March is Kidney Month: American Kidney Fund Spotlights Kidney Disease and Kidney Health with Kidney Quiz, Free Screenings and Advocacy for Living Kidney Donation
18:34
CPS Technologies Corporation to Exhibit at iMAPS Device Packaging and the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition
18:34
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Amarin Corporation plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 19:28:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-01 20:28:16 - 2019-03-01 19:28:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY