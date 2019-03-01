01/03/2019 10:54:00

London, March 1

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 01 March 2019

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 28 February 2019, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,957p

Including income: 4,001p                                                

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

