Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update

Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents

Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA

Translate Bio Provides Updates on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Programs

Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call

CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases

1 CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases

2 PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer

3 CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

4 Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call