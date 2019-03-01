New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted
as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 6 March 2019. From this date,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is admitted to trading in INET in all securities.
Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be Citibank Europe Plc.
Member: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
INET ID: CITI
Clearing and settlement ID: CGM
Admitted: 6 March 2019
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195
Nasdaq Stockholm