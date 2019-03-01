01/03/2019 07:29:34

New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted

as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 6 March 2019. From this date,

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is admitted to trading in INET in all securities.

Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be Citibank Europe Plc.

Member:                                  Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

INET ID:                                  CITI

Clearing and settlement ID:    CGM

Admitted:                                 6 March 2019

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact

Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195

Nasdaq Stockholm

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
11
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco

Latest news

08:03
Total Voting Rights
08:02
Total Voting Rights
07:59
SUSPENSION OF TRADING: AFARAK GROUP PLC
07:58
Total Voting Rights
07:41
Gazit Globe Announces Entry into Strategic Transaction for the Sale of the Majority of its Stake in First Capital Realty for Approximately CAD $1.2 Billion
07:40
The observation status for Gaming Corps AB is updated (67/19)
07:34
Lifting of Suspension in Bayn Europe AB at FNSE (66/19)
07:30
Suspension of Trading
07:29
New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 08:40:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-01 09:40:38 - 2019-03-01 08:40:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY