New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Weight Watchers International, Avon Products, Matador Resources, Realogy, Hersha Hospitality Trust, and Grand Canyon Education — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ:WTW), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

WTW DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WTW AVP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AVP MTDR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MTDR RLGY DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RLGY HT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HT LOPE DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LOPE

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ:WTW), Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 27th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC (WTW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Weight Watchers International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Weight Watchers International reported revenue of $365.77MM vs $323.69MM (up 13.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.05 vs $0.69 (up 52.17%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Weight Watchers International reported revenue of $1,306.91MM vs $1,164.90MM (up 12.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $1.06 (up 139.62%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.04 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

To read the full Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=WTW

-----------------------------------------

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. (AVP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avon Products' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Avon Products reported revenue of $1,401.70MM vs $1,568.80MM (down 10.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs $0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Avon Products reported revenue of $5,571.30MM vs $5,715.60MM (down 2.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs $0.00. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.19 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

To read the full Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=AVP

-----------------------------------------

MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY (MTDR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Matador Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Matador Resources reported revenue of $207.18MM vs $126.28MM (up 64.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.15 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Matador Resources reported revenue of $544.28MM vs $264.42MM (up 105.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.23 vs -$1.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.63 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

To read the full Matador Resources Company (MTDR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MTDR

-----------------------------------------

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. (RLGY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Realogy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Realogy reported revenue of $1,676.00MM vs $1,674.00MM (up 0.12%) and basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.70 (up 20.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Realogy reported revenue of $6,114.00MM vs $5,810.00MM (up 5.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.15 vs $1.47 (up 114.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.92 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

To read the full Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RLGY

-----------------------------------------

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST (HT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hersha Hospitality Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hersha Hospitality Trust reported revenue of $127.88MM vs $129.59MM (down 1.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hersha Hospitality Trust reported revenue of $498.24MM vs $466.63MM (up 6.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.82 vs $2.21 (down 17.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.99 and is expected to report on February 24th, 2020.

To read the full Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HT

-----------------------------------------

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. (LOPE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Grand Canyon Education's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Grand Canyon Education reported revenue of $177.55MM vs $271.42MM (down 34.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.58 vs $1.43 (up 10.49%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Grand Canyon Education reported revenue of $845.50MM vs $974.13MM (down 13.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.81 vs $4.31 (up 11.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.76 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

To read the full Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=LOPE

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.