01/03/2019 06:30:00

Nidec Announces the Status of Own Share Repurchase

KYOTO, Japan, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced the status of the Company’s own share repurchase under its ongoing repurchase plan resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 23, 2019, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law of Japan.

Details are as follows:

Details of Share Repurchase 

　

1. Period of own share repurchase: From February 1, 2019 through February 28, 2019

2. Class of shares: Common stock

3. Number of own shares repurchased: 0

4. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

Reference

A) The following details were resolved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 23, 2019:

1. Class of shares: Common stock

2. Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 5,000,000 shares (1.70% of total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock)

3. Total repurchase amount: Up to 50 billion yen

4. Period of repurchase: From January 29, 2019 through January 23, 2020

B) Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from January 29, 2019 through February 28, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

1. Total number of own shares repurchased: 0

2. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen

Contact:
 Masahiro Nagayasu
 General Manager
 Investor Relations
 +81-75-935-6140
 

ir@nidec.com

nidecnewlogo.jpg

