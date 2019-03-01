Philadelphia Foundation Celebrates Centennial Year and Launches Second Century of Service to Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Foundation today announced a series of community engagement initiatives to celebrate its Centennial Year. The Philadelphia Foundation’s planned programming will focus on fulfilling its three key service roles as a connector, activator and accelerator to enhance quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region.

“We’re approaching our second century of service to this community with ambitious goals, fresh optimism and continued resolve to support the vitality of our region,” said Pedro A. Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. “By bringing together our region’s nonprofit organizations, businesses and Greater Philadelphians of all ages across the seven counties, we believe we can accelerate positive change in the community and improve quality of life in the region.”

Connecting Greater Philadelphians to Philanthropy Through Our Key to Community Grantmaking Program

In honor of its Centennial Year, the Philadelphia Foundation will unveil a $1 million grantmaking program in which members of the public will be invited to vote for the program’s grantees. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative for the Philadelphia Foundation, in which esteemed selection committees will determine a set of finalists to be put forth for public voting. Nine winners will be provided with grants of varying amounts.

These special grants are in addition to the Philadelphia Foundation’s ongoing grantmaking including Fund for Children grants and support for nonprofits serving high poverty and vulnerable populations.

Later this spring, the Philadelphia Foundation will issue a call for area nonprofits to apply for Key to Community Grants across three categories:

Economic Prosperity, which is co-presented by Wells Fargo

The Opportunity Divide, which is co-presented by Comcast NBCUniversal

Community and Civic Engagement, presented by the Philadelphia Foundation

“At Comcast NBCUniversal, we know that success starts with opportunity, and today we celebrate the Philadelphia Foundation for helping to open more opportunities and drive positive change across the Philadelphia region,” said Dalila Wilson-Scott, Senior Vice President for Community Impact at Comcast and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

Key to Community grant applications will be made available later this spring to nonprofit organizations on philafound.org .

“The Philadelphia Foundation’s critical role as a catalyst for civic engagement and positive social change has been essential to the revitalization of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and enhanced quality of life for residents,” said Aldustus Jordan, Senior Vice President of Community Relations for Wells Fargo. “Our company is proud of our partnership spanning one hundred years and shared commitment to developing effective public and private partnerships to address our region’s most pressing challenges.” Fidelity Trust, which later became part of Wells Fargo, was the Philadelphia Foundation’s initial banking partner and the relationship continues through today.

Leadership from the nine finalist organizations will be invited to a Leadership Institute, delivered in partnership with Eisenhower Fellowships and Bank of America. Further details about the Institute will be announced later this year.

Activating Skills-Based Volunteering With Nonprofits

The Philadelphia Foundation will expand the scope and outcomes of its partnership with Catchafire, a national skills-based volunteer matching organization. Currently, the Philadelphia Foundation provides its grantees with free access to Catchafire’s volunteers who specialize in a variety of areas, from marketing to finance.

In 2019, the Philadelphia Foundation has committed to delivering more than $2 million of pro bono support to area nonprofits through this partnership – doubling its 2018 support.

Engaging Communities in Civic Conversation

Now in its 3rd year, On the Table Philly brings residents together to share a meal and discuss issues critical to the region. The civic engagement forum is organized by the Philadelphia Foundation with support from the Knight Foundation.

In 2018, more than 5,000 people gathered around more than 400 tables in homes, jobs, libraries, YMCAs, coffee shops and community centers throughout 109 zip codes in the region. This year, the Philadelphia Foundation will continue to use key learnings from On the Table Philly to guide programming and grantmaking in its second century.

Philadelphia Foundation’s Mural Arts Mural

In addition to these initiatives, the Philadelphia Foundation will partner with Mural Arts to create a community-painted mural that will honor the past, present and future of our region.

The Philadelphia Foundation will also launch a series of programs to activate the next generation of philanthropists in Philadelphia through partnerships with local organizations.

Engaging the Region with a Refreshed Brand Identity

To bring its mission and these programs to life, the Philadelphia Foundation is refreshing its brand identity, which as of today is now anchored by a vibrant color palette and bold, upbeat imagery that captures the essence of the Philadelphia Foundation’s positive impact on the community. It features a unique “key” mark which reinforces the role the Philadelphia Foundation plays in advancing progress in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The new brand identity will be featured in a year-long advertising campaign including print, digital and out-of-home placements. Comcast NBCUniversal will also sponsor a series of local PSAs on the Philadelphia Foundation’s mission in its second century. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness of the various ways Philadelphians can support the region through effective philanthropy.

The Philadelphia Foundation’s new branded website at philafound.org contains extensive content tailored for:

Current donors seeking information about their funds and custom giving strategies.

Prospective donors seeking information about how to make a lasting philanthropic impact through the Philadelphia Foundation.

Local nonprofits seeking information about the Philadelphia Foundation’s many grantmaking programs.

Local students seeking information about the Philadelphia Foundation’s 120+ available scholarships.

Professional advisors seeking strategic partnerships.

Community members seeking information about the Philadelphia Foundation’s Centennial Year and volunteer opportunities with local nonprofits.

Centennial Corporate Partners

The Philadelphia Foundation’s Centennial initiatives are made possible through the financial support of generous sponsors, including Comcast NBCUniversal, Wells Fargo, Karma Agency, Bank of America, EY, Wawa, Fitler Club, Independence Blue Cross, Colonial Consulting, Cozen O’Connor, Morgan Lewis, Braithwaite Communications, VisitPhilly and more. See the full list of Centennial sponsors at philafound.org .

