01/03/2019 06:10:00

Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of Lonza Water Care Business

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Equity today announced it has completed the acquisition of Lonza's water care business in a transaction valued at approximately $630 million.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, the water care business is a leading provider of innovative water treatment solutions.  The company maintains six production facilities throughout North America, South America, and EMEA, and sales locations in all major regions globally. It features top consumer brands in the residential pool care market and key positions in high-growth industrial water care markets.

Platinum Equity is a leading global private equity firm with a highly specialized focus on business operations and more than 20 years’ experience acquiring and operating businesses that have been part of large corporate entities. The firm has said it believes the water care business is a strong platform for growth thanks to its market position and track record for innovation.

Following the transfer of ownership and transition to operating as a standalone company, the water care business will create a new corporate identity that will be announced in the months ahead. No changes are expected to the company’s underlying consumer product brands.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of Lonza’s water care business.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 23 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 250 acquisitions.

About the Water Care Business

The water care business acquired from Lonza is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sanitizers and other water treatment chemicals. It is organized into two business segments: Residential Water offers water care products and value-added services for residential pools and spas and is a global leader in all consumer channels including Mass Retail and Professional Dealer (Pro Dealer), which includes Dealer Direct, Branded Distribution, and Repack and Private Label (RPL). Industrial, Commercial, Municipal and Surface Water (ICMS) offers chemicals, services and solutions globally that address commercial swimming pools, drinking water, process water, wastewater, irrigation, surface water and industrial applications.

Contacts:

Dan Whelan, Platinum Equity

(310) 282-9202

dwhelan@platinumequity.com

PE_Logo_bk_1280x720.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lantronix Announces CEO Transition

Latest news

06:31
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: 2018 FINANCIAL FIGURES
06:10
Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of Lonza Water Care Business
06:02
BONDUELLE - First Half Year 2018-2019 Financial results: resilience of business activity and profitability in a difficult environment
06:01
OISTE.ORG to address the 40th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
Hua Medicine completes patient enrollment for Phase III monotherapy trial of dorzagliatin
05:55
Bombardier Announces a Cash Tender Offer for up to US$975,000,000 Aggregate Purchase Price of 6⅛% Senior Notes due 2021 and 8.750% Senior Notes due 2021
04:53
Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027
03:04
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 07:06:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-01 08:06:03 - 2019-03-01 07:06:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY