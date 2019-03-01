01/03/2019 20:16:44

PURA Announces New EVERx CBD Sports Water Website With Free Shipping For EVERx Orders During The Arnold Sports Festival

DALLAS, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --  Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a new website for its EVERx CBD Sports Water (www.drinkeverx.com) launched in conjunction with the debut of the all-new EVERx formula and packaging at the Arnold Sports Festival this week in Columbus, Ohio where EVERx was introduced for the first time ever in 2017.  PURA reported today a jump in sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water taking place since the company introduced its all new formula and packaging for the first-time last month in Denver at West Coast Venture Group’s (OTCQB: WCVC) Illegal Burger. PURA recently announced its first European distributor and EVERx will be featured later this month at a CBD food and beverage convention in Europe.  In response to EVERx orders received in December and January, the company set a 2019 sales goal of $5 million and the recent response to the all-new EVERx CBD Sports Water formula and packaging is a strong indication that the company can reach that goal.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: 

PURA Announces New EVERx CBD Sports Water Website With Free Shipping For EVERx Orders During The Arnold Sports Festival

Analyst Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target with $0.35 Upside

Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research update on Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) yesterday recommending a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.25, with noted potential upside to the $0.35 mark. 

The 2019 Arnold Sports Festival and the world-renowned Arnold Classic bodybuilding championships, already the world’s largest multi-sport festival, will grow even larger in 2019 as the four-day health and fitness celebration presents a record 80 sports and events February 28-March 3, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Arnold Sports Festival attracts an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans to watch more than 22,000 athletes compete in 80 sports and events, including 16 Olympic events, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, the Ohio Expo Center and various other Central Ohio venues.

For more information on Puration, visit https://www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

 

