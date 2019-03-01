PURA - Puration Advances On $5 Million Sales Goals With Jump In EVERx CBD Sports Water Sales

DALLAS, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a jump in sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water since the company introduced its all new formula and packaging. The new EVERx formula and packaging was introduced first in Denver at West Coast Venture Group’s (OTCQB: WCVC) Illegal Burger and an inventory reorder is already in process. EVERx CBD Sports Water is currently debuting it’s all new formula and packaging at the world-renowned Arnold Sports Festival this week in Columbus, Ohio where EVERx launched for the first time ever in 2017. PURA recently announced its first European distributor and EVERx will be featured later this month at a CBD food and beverage convention in Europe. In response to EVERx orders received in December and January, the company set a 2019 sales goal of $5 million and the recent response to the all-new EVERx CBD Sports Water formula and packaging is a strong indication that the company can reach that goal.

Analyst Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target with $0.35 Upside

Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research update on Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) yesterday recommending a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.25, with noted potential upside to the $0.35 mark.

The 2019 Arnold Sports Festival and the world-renowned Arnold Classic bodybuilding championships, already the world’s largest multi-sport festival, will grow even larger in 2019 as the four-day health and fitness celebration presents a record 80 sports and events February 28-March 3, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Arnold Sports Festival attracts an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans to watch more than 22,000 athletes compete in 80 sports and events, including 16 Olympic events, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, the Ohio Expo Center and various other Central Ohio venues.

