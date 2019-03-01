Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 1
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 28 February 2019
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 February 2019 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 41,781,794 proxy votes were received, representing 46.1% of the 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
Resolution
Votes in favour
Discretionary Votes
Votes against
Votes withheld
Total proxy votes
|1
|41,763,075
|16,128
|1,400
|1,191
|41,781,794
|2
|41,752,423
|16,128
|11,122
|2,121
|41,781,794
|3
|41,765,666
|16,128
|0
|0
|41,781,794
|4
|41,763,205
|17,528
|464
|597
|41,781,794
|5
|41,763,255
|17,528
|414
|597
|41,781,794
|6
|41,763,352
|17,528
|414
|500
|41,781,794
|7
|41,758,966
|17,528
|0
|5,300
|41,781,794
|8
|41,758,434
|17,528
|50
|5,782
|41,781,794
|9
|39,501,163
|17,528
|3,656
|2,259,447
|41,781,794
|10
|41,761,461
|17,528
|1,614
|1,191
|41,781,794
|11
|41,749,015
|17,825
|14,909
|45
|41,781,794
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
1 March 2019