Result of AGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, March 1

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 28 February 2019

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby report that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 28 February 2019 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. A total of 41,781,794 proxy votes were received, representing 46.1% of the 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution

Votes in favour

Discretionary Votes

Votes against

Votes withheld

Total proxy votes

141,763,07516,1281,4001,19141,781,794
241,752,42316,12811,1222,12141,781,794
341,765,66616,1280041,781,794
441,763,20517,52846459741,781,794
541,763,25517,52841459741,781,794
641,763,35217,52841450041,781,794
741,758,96617,52805,30041,781,794
841,758,43417,528505,78241,781,794
939,501,16317,5283,6562,259,44741,781,794
1041,761,46117,5281,6141,19141,781,794
1141,749,01517,82514,9094541,781,794

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Contact:              

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

1 March 2019

