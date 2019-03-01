28/02/2019 23:52:26

SHARC Energy Provides Corporate Update on Clyde Gateway Building Project in Scotland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc.  (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") announces that the Company’s UK subsidiary SHARC Energy Systems (“SHARC Energy”) would like to provide an update on the construction work on the new SHARC European HQ building at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland.

The project is progressing with £2.2M ($3.85M CDN) being spent so far on infrastructure and buildings. SHARC Energy Systems Unit and equipment will be installed into the just completed building towards the back end of this quarter and a witness testing event will be carried out with the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (“LCITP”) by March 22nd to observe a preliminary running of the heat production. The project will fully complete in Q2 when the buried heat network and connections to Andrew Muirhead & Son Limited are completed.

Russ Burton, the Chief Operating Officer of SHARC Energy Systems, said: "With work on the building now only in month five and with the completion date around the corner, it is satisfying for all the SHARC staff to be achieving this significant milestone, and realising all the dedication and hard work that has gone into design, engineering and construction.”

Lynn Mueller, the Group Chairman and CEO of SHARC International Systems Inc., commented: “SHARC International Systems is extremely proud of our Scottish team in raising the sustainability bar with the new European HQ. SHARC is proud to be adapted as energy choice to the world and through innovation its commitment to carbon reduction by utilising SHARC's waste water heat recovery systems."

The new SHARC European HQ building totals 11,000 square feet and is split into three areas, a power generation plant (2,000 sq. ft), office space (1,500 sq. ft) and the factory space (7,500 sq. ft). The buildings power generation plant consists of a SHARC Energy Systems Unit putting out 2MW (megawatt) and heat pumps with 200Kw (kilowatt) of Gas CHP (Phase 2) to provide on site power generation and top up heat support.  A 350Kw (kilowatt) of solar PV and battery technology (Phase 2) to generate on site power supply, which will dramatically reduce the system’s reliance on grid energy.

For further information on Clyde Gateway Project please contact Martin Hardwidge at SHARC Energy at +44 07870 243804.

About SHARC Energy Systems (UK)

Launched in June 2014, SHARC Energy Systems is registered in England & Wales specialising in sewage heat recovery technology that is a sustainable alternative energy source.  Unique in the UK and Europe, the system generates energy-saving, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solutions for heating, cooling and hot water for commercial and residential buildings. SHARC Energy Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of SHARC International Systems Inc. 

The waste water technology system was developed by the founding team of technical and engineering professionals who have over 100 years combined experience in the heating, ventilating and geo-exchange industries.

SHARC Energy brought the technology to the UK for the first time and provides a full design, build finance and operate service. The SHARC™ system is suitable for both new build and retrofit projects on residential and commercial developments.

SHARC Energy, in partnership with Scottish Water Horizons, and the Borders College recently won two prestigious industry awards. In December, they won the innovation award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards 2017. The awards, hosted by Scottish Renewables, honour the determination and creative thinking which defines new approaches to sustainable energy.

SHARC Energy and Scottish Water Horizons were nominated in the innovation category for their ground-breaking project at Borders College, in Galashiels, which was launched in 2015. A month earlier, in November, the project was recognised for its positive impact on sustainability when Borders College won the Best Newcomer Award at the Green Gown Awards. These awards celebrate sustainability initiatives being undertaken in the university and college sector.

About Scottish Water Horizons

Scottish Water Horizons Ltd is a commercial subsidiary wholly owned by Scottish Water.  The company plays a key role in supporting the development of Scotland’s sustainable and circular economy by making the most of the public utility’s vast array of assets. 

From generating renewable energy from wind, solar power and waste water to recycling food waste and facilitating industry innovation, Scottish Water Horizons is helping Scotland meet its renewable targets, reduce carbon emissions and support sustainable development.

The company’s growth strategy is to support Scotland as a developing Hydro Nation and take opportunities to harness Scottish Water’s asset base through both its own development and working in partnership with other organisations including the public and private sectors.

About Clyde Gateway

Clyde Gateway

is Scotland’s biggest and most ambitious regeneration programme. It is a partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Enterprise, backed by funding and direct support from the Scottish Government. 

It is tasked, over a 20-year period until 2028, to lead the way on achieving unparalleled social, economic and physical change across our communities over an area of 840 hectares in the east end of Glasgow and in Rutherglen.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Lynn Mueller”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jeff Walker

The Howard Group

Telephone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Jamie Hyland

SHARC International Systems Inc.

Telephone: (604) 442-2425

Email: jamie.hyland@sharcenergy.com

Martin Hardwidge

MHA Marketing Communications Ltd

Telephone: +44 07870 243804

martinh@mhamarketing.co.uk

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43c50671-db9c-4aef-8e4d-752618847dc3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78667969-a07c-45c1-9449-d994c5b7fe0f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64cc3697-6da2-4bbe-96e8-f394a6ab3ede

SHARC-International-Logo-amended.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
18
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
18
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
11
27 Feb
VELO
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03841097?term=Envarsus&recrs=ab&rank=38 Opdatering af deres ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
2
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
3
Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2018 RESULTS AND 2019 OUTLOOK
4
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update
5
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Fourth Quarter 2018

Latest news

00:34
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Record 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $887 million & Dividend Increase
00:30
Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST
00:13
Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Black Butte Copper Project, Montana – Progress Report
28 Feb
Suncor Energy files annual disclosure documents
28 Feb
Leading Captioned Telephone Service Provider Supports the 2019 HLAA Walk4Hearing as Capital Sponsor
28 Feb
SHARC Energy Provides Corporate Update on Clyde Gateway Building Project in Scotland
28 Feb
Extendicare Announces 2018 Year End Results and Leadership Changes
28 Feb
Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 00:52:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-01 01:52:15 - 2019-03-01 00:52:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY