01/03/2019 20:36:30

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Conagra Brands, Inc. (“Conagra” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  CAG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Conagra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On June 27, 2018, Conagra announced the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $10.9 billion. On or about October 9, 2018, in order to partially finance the pending acquisition of Pinnacle, Conagra effectuated a secondary public offering of 16,312,057 shares of common stock, priced at $35.25 per share, raising net proceeds of approximately $612 million. Just weeks after the closing of the merger, on December 20, 2018, Conagra stunned the market by releasing its third quarter 2018 results, as well as an update on the performance of the newly merged company, which revealed that Pinnacle’s performance had been much worse than previously represented. In addition, Conagra revealed that Pinnacle’s three leading brands had “suffered sales and distribution losses” in 2018 and accounted “for the vast majority of Pinnacle’s current challenges.” 

Following these disclosures, Conagra’s stock price fell $8.13 per share over the following three trading sessions, or roughly 30%, to close at $20.96 per share on December 24, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Related content
16:55 - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
12:50 - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Conagra Brands, Camd..
28 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO ATVI CAG AMRN: The Law Offices ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:36 CAG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
16:55 KHC
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, KHC, CAG and AMRN
12:50 CAG
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Conagra Brands, Camden Property Trust, AxoGen, Tupperware Brands, Preferred Apartment Communities, and Dorman Products — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
28 Feb CAG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO ATVI CAG AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
27 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, DPLO and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
27 Feb CAG
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, AVP, CAG and VNDA
27 Feb CAG
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) and Encourages CAG Investors to Contact the Firm
26 Feb CAG
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, MAXR, TYME and CAG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb CVS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Feb CAG
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Conagra Brands, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, ArQule, MoneyGram International, Internap, and TIM Participacoes S.A — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
2
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
3
Sutter CPMC Van Ness Campus Hospital Designed by SmithGroup Opens
4
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
5
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference

Related stock quotes

ConAgra Brands Inc 23.22 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

20:44
OptionsGeek Founder Felix Frey to Speak at TradersExpo, New York City
20:42
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX
20:37
Dynacor Receives Positive Geophysical Results; Awaits Drilling Permit
20:36
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
20:36
Lifeway Foods Begins Shipping New Vegan Probiotic Drink, Plantiful
20:16
PURA Announces New EVERx CBD Sports Water Website With Free Shipping For EVERx Orders During The Arnold Sports Festival
20:00
Audie Murphy Ranch Lifestyle Highlighted by Quality Schools, Including Onsite Elementary School

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 21:02:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-01 22:02:54 - 2019-03-01 21:02:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY