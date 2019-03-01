SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation - ETRN

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (“Equitrans” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETRN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Equitrans and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 14, 2019, Equitrans filed an annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC, announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. In the annual report, Equitrans disclosed that the Company’s Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Clean Water Act and other federal laws.

