01/03/2019 19:27:54

Smithfield Foods Employee Receives National Award Recognizing Women for Excellence in Manufacturing

SMITHFIELD, Va., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to announce that Andrea Tucker, operations manager for Smithfield Foods, has been named as an honoree for The Manufacturing Institute’s STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Production) Ahead Award. The Manufacturing Institute launched the STEP Ahead initiative in 2012 to celebrate women in the manufacturing industry annually that make a difference through advocacy, mentorship, engagement, promotion, and leadership.

The Manufacturing Institute selected Tucker, in part, due to her dedication to operational excellence, which has fostered record success in workplace safety and customer relations efforts at Smithfield’s Wilson, North Carolina facility. Tucker is an extraordinary leader among her female colleagues, managing a workforce of nearly 70 percent women. She is committed to the success of her fellow female Smithfield employees and positively impacts many women throughout the company and in her community through mentorship.  

“Andrea continuously goes above and beyond to inspire others and is a shining example of the impact that women in the manufacturing industry can have,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president, corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods and 2019 STEP Ahead Chair. “She has fostered a culture of success among employees, which has driven positive results in employee morale, engagement, and safety for the company. Her leadership in these efforts, among others, makes Andrea a role model for all women aspiring to reach the highest levels in their manufacturing careers.”

Tucker has been with Smithfield for more than 18 years. In her current role as operations manager, Tucker is responsible for managing Wilson facility operations and ensuring consistency with Smithfield policies as well as federal, state, and local laws. Tucker also ensures a safe working environment for employees, maintains desired product quality, and is responsible for employee relations and training.

“To be recognized among this esteemed group of leaders who are ambassadors for women in the manufacturing industry is an incredible honor,” said Tucker. “I fully embrace the responsibility to support and encourage female talent in manufacturing and will continue to engage the next generation of female leaders in the fulfilling career this industry has to offer.” 

The STEP Ahead initiative examines, honors, and promotes the role of women in the manufacturing industry. STEP Ahead also engages industry leaders to advocate for the manufacturing industry, mentor young women interested in the field, promote personal development, and collaborate with one another to share ideas and best practices throughout the industry. According to The Manufacturing Institute, STEP Ahead Award winners have impacted more than 300,000 individuals – from peers in the industry to school-aged children – during the last five years.

A 2016 STEP Ahead Award honoree, Keira Lombardo was recently selected as this year’s STEP Ahead Chair. In this role, Keira will support the growth and sustainability of the STEP Ahead Initiative, demonstrating the importance of women in manufacturing and advancing gender diversity within the industry.

“I am very proud of Andrea for paving the way for women both inside and outside of the manufacturing industry,” said Lombardo. “This honor is a testament to the important work women in our industry do, and I am elated that Andrea is able to represent Smithfield’s continued efforts in highlighting that work and closing the gender gap.”

The Manufacturing Institute will recognize Tucker and other honorees and emerging leaders at the 2019 STEP Awards reception in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact:

Lisa Martin

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

(757) 365-1980   

lvmartin@smithfield.com

