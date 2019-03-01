Statistics from Nasdaq Nordic Exchange February 2019 - Summary in Finnish

1
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference
Lantronix Announces CEO Transition
Abattis Provides Update on Conference Call
Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
Translate Bio Provides Updates on Cystic Fibrosis (CF) and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Programs
Juniper Systems Limited Reports Growth and Expansion throughout EMEA
PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides First Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance
CEPI awards US$ 34M contract to CureVac to advance The RNA Printer™—a disruptive, transportable mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform that can rapidly combat multiple diseases
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG