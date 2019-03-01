Suspension of Trading

01/03/2019 07:30:00

London, February 28

            1 March 2019

Via Developments PLC

The Directors of Via Development plc (NEX: VIA1) hereby announce that due to delays in producing its accounts, it has become apparent that the Company will not be in a position to publish its own audited report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 by 28 February 2019 in accordance with rule 44 and 45 of the NEX Rules for Companies. As a result, the Company's Debenture Stock will be suspended from trading on NEX Growth Market as of 7:30 a.m. on 1 March 2019. The suspension will remain in place until the Company's audited report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 have been published. This is expected to be on or before 14 March 2019. The Company will update the market in due course.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

https://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott –Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst – Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

https://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

