01/03/2019 12:45:00

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0703 per share, payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: March 14, 2019).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $678 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton at 1-800-342-5236.

01 March 2019 13:14:45
