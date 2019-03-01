01/03/2019 21:38:03

Terrafina Announces Distribution Payment Corresponding to Fourth Quarter 2018

MEXICO CITY, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrafina (”TERRA”) (BMV: TERRA13), a leading Mexican industrial real estate investment trust (“FIBRA”), externally advised by PGIM Real Estate and dedicated to the acquisition, development, lease and management of industrial real estate properties in Mexico, announced today that in accordance with Trust Agreement F/00939, the Company will pay a cash distribution to the holders of its Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios (“CBFIs”), on March 11, 2019, in the amount of Ps. 0.661076 for each of the outstanding 790,602,803 CBFIs. This amount is equivalent to a total payment of Ps. 522,648,663.72.

Following are the dates pertaining to the distribution:

Ex-dividend dateMarch 6, 2019
Record dateMarch 7, 2019
Payment dateMarch 11, 2019

About Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly-qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate.

Terrafina owns 299 real estate properties, including 287 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 41.1 million square feet and 12 land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio.

Terrafina’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and to its management and corporate governance structure. For more information, please visit www.terrafina.mx

PGIM Real Estate

PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment business of PGIM Inc., the global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).  Redefining the real estate investing landscape since 1970, PGIM Real Estate has professionals in 18 cities in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific with deep local knowledge and expertise, and gross assets under management of US$72.7 billion (US$50.8 billion net) as of December 31, 2018. PGIM Real Estate’s tenured team offers to its global client base a broad range of real estate equity, debt and securities investment strategies that span the risk/return spectrum. For more information, visit www.pgimrealestate.com

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), a financial services leader with more than US$1.4 trillion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth through a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements that may imply risks and uncertainties. Terms such as "estimate", "project", "plan", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", and other similar expressions could be construed as previsions or estimates. Terrafina warns readers that declarations and estimates mentioned in this document, or realized by Terrafina’s management imply risks and uncertainties that could change in function of various factors that are out of Terrafina’s control. Future expectations reflect Terrafina’s judgment at the date of this document. Terrafina reserves the right or obligation to update the information contained in this document or derived from this document. Past or present performance is not an indicator to anticipate future performance.

