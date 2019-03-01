01/03/2019 07:40:25

The observation status for Gaming Corps AB is updated (67/19)

On December 18, 2018, the shares in Gaming Corps AB (the “Company”) were given observation status with reference to changes to the Company’s Executive Management, resulting in the Company significantly failing to satisfy the listing requirements.

On December 20, 2018, the observation status for the Company was updated due to recent substantial changes to the Company´s Board and Executive Management resulting in Nasdaq Stockholm initiating an assessment comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which a decision on continued admission to trading of the Company´s shares on First North will be made.

Yesterday, on February 28, 2019, the Company published its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2018 with information on the company’s financial situation.

The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company’s financial situation.

With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the shares in Gaming Corps AB (GCOR, ISIN code SE0007100615, order book ID 110080) observation status.

