Total Voting Rights

London, March 1

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

1 March 2019

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 28 February 2019, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 52,585,278. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 52,585,278.

The above figure (52,585,278) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

                                    - END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

