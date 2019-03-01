01/03/2019 11:04:00

London, March 1

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI:                  2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:               1 March 2019

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 28 February 2019 the total number of Ordinary shares of 10p of the Company in issue is 64,673,932.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also holds 5,184,959 shares in Treasury.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

PATAC Limited

