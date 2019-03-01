01/03/2019 11:14:00

Total Voting Rights

Fidelity European Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, March 1

1 March 2019

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of February 2019, Fidelity European Values PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 28 February 2019, Fidelity European Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 416,447,910 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 4,275,084 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Values PLC is 412,172,826.

The above figure (412,172,826) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

