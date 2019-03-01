Total Voting Rights

01/03/2019 11:17:00

London, March 1

1 March 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of February 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC issued 800,000 ordinary shares from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019 at an average price of 250.00 pence per share.

No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation or into Treasury.

As at 28 February 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 272,494,480 ordinary shares. No ordinary shares held in Treasury, therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 272,494,480.

The above figure (272,494,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

