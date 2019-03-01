01/03/2019 15:35:00

Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6.1R)

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 28 February 2019 the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 24,004,668 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, carrying one vote per share, excluding 8,929,264 ordinary shares in treasury.

As at 28 February 2019, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc was 24,004,668.

The above figure (24,004,668) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

1 March 2019

 

 

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
19
28 Feb
VELO
1. De Forventer overskud i år   2. De forventer at tage yderligere markedsandele   3. Stør..
19
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
17
10:58
DANSKE
Du har altså ingen begrundelse, men derimod en tabgivende shortposition, og derfor forsøger du at br..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
14
28 Feb
DANSKE
@nybegynder: 1: respekt for at du søger hjælp og støtte. Du har vundet første runde. 2: Her i forum ..
12
28 Feb
VELO
  Præcis, og hvis vi omregner deres uambitiøse forventninger til 2019. Giver midt regnestykke en mån..
12
28 Feb
VWS
Vestas og Ørsted og amerikanske off shores spæde udvikling. Bloomberg News skriver, at Marthas Viney..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Emergent BioSolutions Awarded U.S. Department of State Contract to Supply Medical Countermeasures For Chemical Warfare Agents
2
Dolby Laboratories Showcases the Intersection of Art and Science for High School Students in San Francisco
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
4
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at the 16th Annual ENETS Conference
5
Lantronix Announces CEO Transition

Latest news

16:01
INSP Greenlights a 6th Season of Their Award-Winning Original Series The Cowboy Way
16:00
Daktronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share
15:58
Form 8.3 - Diary Crest Group Plc
15:53
Total Voting Rights
15:51
Issue of Equity
15:46
Stamps.com (STMP) Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. – STMP
15:46
Holding(s) in Company
15:44
White Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of QV Gold Project; Includes 230,000 Oz Gold Inferred Resource Contiguous to the White Gold Property and Compelling New Targets
15:42
MAXAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
01 March 2019 16:19:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-01 17:19:51 - 2019-03-01 16:19:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY