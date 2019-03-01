Total Voting Rights

01/03/2019 15:53:00

London, March 1

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the “Company”)

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 28 February 2019, BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc's capital consists of 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each, carrying one vote each, excluding 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 28 February 2019, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is 39,259,620.

Shareholders should use 39,259,620 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

1 March 2019

