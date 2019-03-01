01/03/2019 09:16:00

Transaction in Own Shares

The European Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 1

The European Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)

The Company announces that on 28 February 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:28 February 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased:17,500
Lowest price per share805p
Highest price per share805p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 40,777,769 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 40,777,769.

1 March 2019

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP

