01/03/2019 09:00:00

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Monday, March 18, 2019

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 18, 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 18, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 18, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):+1-888-346-8982
International:

Hong Kong (toll free): 

+1-412-902-4272

800-905-945

Hong Kong:+852-3018-4992
China (toll free):400-120-1203
Conference ID:10129292

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 25, 2019:

United States: +1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:10129292

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

The Company has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing us to grow our household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

E-mail:  ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6201

E-mail:  viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. 

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail:  viomi@tpg-ir.com

