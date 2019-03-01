Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors to Board

VANCOUVER, BC, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Laura Cillis and Cheri Phyfer to its Board of Directors (the “Board”). The addition of two new directors is consistent with Western’s planned Board renewal process, and brings the total Board to eight members, six of whom are independent.

“I am pleased to welcome Laura and Cheri to the Board and look forward to their contributions,” said Michael Waites, Western’s Independent Chair of the Board. “I am confident that their strong complementary business and technical expertise will be invaluable to our growth strategy and enhance value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Cillis serves on the boards of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Solium Capital Inc. and previously served as a director of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. She held the role of Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. from 2008 until 2013, and was Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Energy Services L.P. from 2006 to 2008. Ms. Cillis is a Chartered Professional Accountant, is a designated member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

Ms. Phyfer is President, Global Plumbing Group, and President, Moen US Businesses, both of which are divisions of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. She has previously held various senior management positions at the Sherwin-Williams Company, including most recently as President, Consumer Brands Group. Ms. Phyfer holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Masters of Business Administration from Clemson University.

Western’s Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes a diverse and complementary set of skills, experience and perspectives to best meet the needs of the Company and support the Company’s strategy and ongoing Board renewal and succession process.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams,

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the appointment of directors to the Board. Although such statements reflect management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2018 Annual Report dated February 12, 2019.