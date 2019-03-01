Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it has issued inducement awards to five new non-executive employees.

The awards were made on March 1, 2019 under Zogenix’s Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Zogenix as an inducement to join the company. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 43,000 shares of Zogenix common stock. The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price equal to $53.95, the fair market value of Zogenix common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s respective start date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The awards were approved by the independent compensation committee of Zogenix’s board of directors and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Zogenix in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing transformative therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. For more information, visit www.zogenix.com .

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@zogenix.com

Media

Rachel Lipsitz

Public Relations, Syneos Health

+1 (858) 449 9575 | rachel.lipsitz@syneoshealth.com

Investors

Andrew McDonald

Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (646) 597-6987 | Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com